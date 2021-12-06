WLOX Careers
Reeves: Mississippi will ban most abortions if Roe v. Wade is overturned

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on the first day of the new term as activists demonstrate on...
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on the first day of the new term as activists demonstrate on the plaza, in Washington, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. Arguments are planned for December challenging Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the Supreme Court's major decisions over the last half-century that guarantee a woman's right to an abortion nationwide. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)(J. Scott Applewhite | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves appeared on CNN’s State of the Union show Sunday morning.

During the interview, Reeves stated that if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, Mississippi will ban all abortions except in cases of rape or the life of the mother.

The governor also spoke about the upcoming decision involving the state’s law that bans abortions at 15 weeks.

”If we read the Constitution, in my opinion, there is no guaranteed right to an abortion in our U.S. Constitution,” he said. “And furthermore, not only is there not a guaranteed right, there’s also nothing in the Constitution that prohibits individual states from enacting their own laws.

“And after all, that’s really what the Founding Fathers intended for any issue that is not explicit in the Constitution. It should be left to the states and the state legislatures and the democratic process,” he concluded.

During oral arguments last week in the case, the 6-to-3 conservative majority court appeared poised to uphold Mississippi’s 15-week abortion law which had been blocked by two federal courts.

