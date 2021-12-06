WLOX Careers
Picayune High School celebrates state football title

5A state football champs has a pretty good ring to it in Picayune as the Maroon Tide beat West...
By Bill Snyder
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) -5A state football champs has a pretty good ring to it in Picayune as the Maroon Tide beat West Point Saturday for the championship.

On Monday at school, they decided to extend the break period a little bit longer so they could strike up the band, dance, sing and enjoy the gold ball being at Picayune.

“Ho, ho, ho, you brought it back. You brought that gold ball back. It reads 2021 Mississippi 5A state champs,” said Dean Shaw, Picayune School District superintendent. “We are not through celebrating this state championship.”

Head Coach Cody Stognor says they usually adhere to the 24-hour rule, where you celebrate a win for a day then move on. He said with this, they might extend it a little longer.

Shaw added they plan on an even bigger celebration in the next few weeks.

