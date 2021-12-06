Perkinston teen with disability gets much needed van from good samaritans

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Sunday morning trip from Perkinston to Jones Park in Gulfport was made easier, now that 15-year-old Matthew has the van he’s been needing.

The teen suffered a stroke at just three days old, which eventually left him in a wheelchair with cerebral palsy, Asperger’s and autism. Traveling is usually a hassle, that requires many family members to help.

But now, with their ‘05 Chevy Uplander, all they want to do is get out the door.

“It was so exciting. It was so overwhelming,” Glenda Breland, Matthew’s mother, said.

The van made its way to the family days after WLOX News Now aired a story about Mattew’s mom that showed her selling donated goods at arts and crafts fairs to raise money for her son’s medical needs.

At the time, she only had about $4,000 raised but needed more than $70,000 for the right van for Matthew.

“When I seen it, I, of course, cried,” McHenry resident Anita Jones said.

Jones was originally supposed to get the van from family-friend Callie Bunter, who was finding new homes for her mother’s stuff after she passed away about a year ago.

Bunter has already found homes for her mom’s wheelchairs but made it a mission to get rid of her vehicle to someone who desperately needed it.

“Her last wish was to donate any and all of her medical equipment because she was a paraplegic for almost 50 years. She was paralyzed at the age of 17,” Bunter said.

Jones needed the van to get her doctor’s appointments in Hattiesburg, about 45 minutes away, but after she heard about Matthew’s need she thought it would be better to go to him.

“Ms. Anita saw the post. She was led to call Callie. Callie was led to do this,” Breland said. “We don’t know what God will lead us to do next.”

But before the Brelands could get the car, the title had to be found, which is hasn’t been seen in 16 years.

Bunter spend months looking for the paperwork when the van was supposed to go to Jones. She even applied for a new tag, but was having issues with the documents.

So one last-minute idea to search somewhere she never looked, ended up being her saving grace.

“After Hurricane Katrina, my mom kept a go-bag. I went and pulled it out and the title was there,” Bunter said. “It was like everything was meant to happen in a certain way.”

After some signatures, the van now has a new owner - saving Matthew’s family a fortune and hours manning their arts and crafts stand.

I have been wanting to make this announcement but haven’t found the words! These two women right here blessed us beyond... Posted by Matt’s Tale on Thursday, December 2, 2021

“This in 2005 was $48,000. This now is at least double that,” Breland said.

Matthew getting a comfortable set of wheels is a heartwarming story, but his family says it is just a temporary fix due to the age and condition of the van.

Breland expects to continue to sell her goods at fairs until she has enough money for a permanent vehicle and other projects, like a ramp and a screened patio for Matthew.

However, despite the uphill battle, she says she’s comforted by her new friends.

“It’s something new to know that there’s still good people in this world,” she said. “She was a very independent woman. She went to USM when they didn’t have disability accommodations before the ADA. She went to USM in the 70s before the ADA was a thing. She actually got into law school at Ole Miss and the only reason she couldn’t go was that she was in a wheelchair and they did not have wheelchair-accessible dorms. They didn’t have wheelchair-accessible buildings.”

Despite being out of the Chevy Uplander, Jones is optimistic. The Brelands gave her their old ‘99 van, which the Talowah United Methodist Church gave to Matthew in 2012.

The vehicle’s A/C does not work and Breland says that warm temperatures can cause Matthew to have medical issues.

The hope is that Jones can get the A/C fixed so she can get to her doctor quicker.

“We’ll be ok,” she said. “We got another way. It’s a circle of giving.”

Matthew’s family also started the nonprofit, Matthew’s Fund Inc, with the hopes of raising money and donations for other families with loved ones who have disabilities.

For anyone with medical equipment to donate, contact the nonprofits’ Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.