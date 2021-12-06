Music booms on the last day of the 100 Men Hall’s Booker Fest

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Music boomed for the last day of 100 Men Hall’s Booker Fest in Bay St. Louis.

The Booker Fest had crowds coming to the hall to have a good time, while helping a good cause. The festival had acts that included artists, poets and performers to raise money for the building’s maintenance.

100 Men Hall’s Executive Director Rachel Dangermond said the building is over 100 years old.

The building houses historic talent from legendary performers who made soulful impressions on fans in the past.

However, Dangermond said the foundation of the building has a story of its own.

“This was a black energy center, and it was built by four black people,” said Dangermond. “Now it’s been in white hands since 1982. Our mission now is to honor the ancestors who’ve built this place and do more than just help.”

Officials are relying on the Booker Fest for profit because the pandemic and natural disasters stopped events that usually raises money for the establishment.

Dangermond said the beauty of the festival is that it allows people to honor ancestors, fundraise, while expressing themselves as well.

“We elevate and celebrate all differences here. Art is the way we tell a story, tell a legacy, a story of self-reliance, just more of a story that’s not being told today,” said Dangermond.

Brenda Blount said she came to Bay St. Louis with her four best friends to celebrate she and her husband’s 39th anniversary.

The majority of the group said it was their first time seeing a drag show and was pleasantly surprised.

“The costumes were amazing. The singing was--everything was great. Especially spending time with them was absolutely wonderful. We’re going to make sure to come back next year,” said Ophelia Abrahams.

Organizers said there were more than ten acts for the whole festival.

