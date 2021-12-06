WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Lawmakers in Washington remember the late Senator Bob Dole

By Peter Zampa
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 8:18 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A Capitol Hill icon passed away at 98 Sunday. Former Sen. Bob Dole (R-Kan.) is being remembered by colleagues and friends as a hero whose legacy will live on.

There has been a bipartisan outpouring of support for the late senator, who served in the Senate for 27 years.

Before serving in the Senate, the Russell, Kan. native was nearly killed in World War II, sustaining injuries that stayed with him the rest of his life.

“He didn’t have the ability to shake a hand in kind of the normal way, but he went out of his way to make sure that every World War II veteran, really every veteran, knew that he or she was appreciated,” said Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.).

Moran shared stories with the Gray Television Washington News Bureau of being with Dole as he greeted World War II veterans at the memorial in Washington - a memorial Dole helped make a reality.

Moran says Dole is the first senator he ever met. He called Dole an unscripted, witty war hero who devoted his life to serving his nation in conflict and in peacetime.

Others around Capitol Hill joined Moran in mourning the death of a man they looked up to as a mentor, colleague, and friend.

Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), the longest serving senator, worked alongside Dole for years. He posted on Instagram Sunday:

Moran believes most Kansans would say they still wish Bob Dole was their senator today. Moran says Dole loved his state, especially the people in it.

“They knew that Bob Dole cared about them and worked hard on their behalf,” said Moran.

Moran says he expects Dole’s remains to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol. He also expects a memorial service to take place at the National Cathedral.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bridge was stuck in the open position causing traffic delays Saturday afternoon.
UPDATE: Fort Bayou Bridge back open to traffic
According to Gulfport Fire Chief Billy Kelley, the fire happened at 1527 19th Street.
Authorities investigating cause of Gulfport fire
Bradley Jacob, 30, is held at the Jackson County jail on charges of aggravated assault and...
Second Moss Point man arrested after Escatawpa shooting
Despite all the tragedy that family members here faced, they say keeping high faith is what’s...
Gulfport family picks up pieces after fire destroys home
Mayor FoFo Gilich shows how bad the need is for a new bridge with just one photo.
‘It’s not just a Biloxi problem’: Gilich speaks on Popp’s Ferry Bridge issues at event

Latest News

Time is running out for Congress to stave off a government shutdown, with money to fund...
Miss. congressmen respond to vote averting government shutdown
Both sides react to Supreme Court’s oral arguments in Mississippi abortion case
Both sides react to Supreme Court’s oral arguments in Mississippi abortion case
Wicker said for three decades the State of Mississippi has been a pioneer in the fight for life.
Members of Mississippi’s Congressional delegation voice their support of state law on abortion
Miss. AG addresses pro-life crowd before entering U.S. Supreme Court for abortion rights case
Miss. AG addresses pro-life crowd before entering U.S. Supreme Court for abortion rights case
On Capitol Hill Tuesday, Cindy Hyde Smith and Roger Wicker said they are proud of Mississippi...
Senators “proud” of Mississippi for taking abortion case to Supreme Court