Gulfport man chronicles life of drug abuse and recovery through God

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport man and his wife officially released a book that celebrates their life together. It was once filled with extreme challenges. And, now, they say it is full of joy and hope all because of their faith.

Sidney and Judy Smith’s journey has been an open book for some time.

“It’s one of those journeys that you really can’t believe because it’s unbelievably amazing,” Judy said.

The recent release of their self-published testimonial with that phrase as its title makes that journey available for everyone to see.

“The book talks about and whispers about us, but it screams about mercy and grace and forgiveness,” added Sidney.

The book chronicles his 27 years as a drug addict and prison inmate to his recovery through faith. He was a convicted felon and a high school dropout, who now has a master’s degree and is a licensed social worker for the federal government.

“One of the things that stuck with me was hurting other people,” he said. “Just seeing them cry and beg and plead for me to change and to stop.”

His wife was one of those people, and there was only one reason she didn’t leave.

“God,” she said. “That’s the only answer I have, because I couldn’t have done it otherwise.”

And God has become the only answer for her husband as well.

“The Bible talks about a new creation,” he said. “And, you know, if you look at the picture on the cover of that book, you’ll see the old man and you’ll see the new.”

He also credited a long list of people who helped him along the journey.

Among them were Lawrence and Lucimarian Roberts. The scholarship named after them enabled Smith to get his degree.

The book signing at Robin’s Nest in Pass Christian, the boutique owned by the late couple’s daughter, Dorothy Roberts, was in honor of them.

“It took a lot of people in his life,” Roberts said. “And my parents were just one small part of that. But it’s really cool to know that that one part helped him.”

And the Smiths want their story to help others to know that faith is a powerful tool.

“I know with arrogance that I am a living miracle,” he said. “I know that. And, I just want other people to know that God is and that He can.”

The book is available at Robin’s Nest or on other online platforms such as Amazon and Kindle.

