Cam Jordan placed on COVID list; Deonte Harris suspended

Saints' Deonte Harris has been suspended for three games and Cam Jordan has been placed on the...
Saints' Deonte Harris has been suspended for three games and Cam Jordan has been placed on the COVID-19 list.(AP)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - At least one key starter will be sidelined for the New Orleans Saints’ week 14 match against the New York Jets.

Defensive End Cam Jordan has been placed on the COVID-19 list. He is fully vaccinated. He will need two negative tests before being eligible to play Sunday.

Saints head coach Sean Payton went into a little more detail on Jordan in his Monday conference call.

“I don’t have that yet. I’ll know tomorrow morning. I could call and get it right now, but I’ll receive an update in the morning. I don’t (know exactly), I have a feeling it was today, but I don’t want to say that with certainty. I felt the same way at first, I thought well maybe there’s already been a negative (test) since I’ve been gone, but I think the positive came this morning.”

Jordan is responsible for 38 tackles, four sacks, four pass deflections, and a forced fumble on the year. If he is ruled out, Carl Granderson and Jalyn Holmes will likely be in line for increased snap counts against the Jets.

Wide receiver/return specialist Deonte Harris has been suspended for three games. Harris will serve the suspension starting this week.

“Yeah, I said it to you guys earlier, you’re waiting. Now we’ll go through that process. We kind of knew at some point that was going to be something he was dealing with. And then we as a team would deal with,” said Payton.

Harris’ suspension stems from his offseason DUI arrest. Harris appealed the length of the suspension.

Harris is currently the team’s leader in receiving yards and second on the team in receptions. He’s also one of the league’s most dynamic return men.

