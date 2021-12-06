Attorney: David Neal Cox releases alleged location of sister-in-law’s body

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Weeks after David Neal Cox was executed, his attorneys are disclosing the possible location of Felicia Cox’s body.

Felicia Cox, David Cox’s sister-in-law, has been missing since 2007. According to attorneys with the Office of Capital Post-Conviction Counsel, “Mr. Cox felt deep remorse and wanted to bring closure to her family.”

Cox was executed on November 17. Shortly before his death, Cox agreed in writing to waive his attorney-client privilege after his death.

On November 19, two days later, attorneys for Cox hand-delivered a letter from their client to the District Attorney John Weddle.

According to a release from Weddle’s office, “Cox provided the alleged location and an admission of guilt” in killing Felecia.

“There was no indication anyone other than Cox is responsible for Felicia Cox’s death,” a release from Weddle states.

Amber Miskelly, Felecia’s daughter, says she just wants to give her mother a proper burial. “At this point, I’m just wanting to find my mother,” she said. “I hope we do find her remains with the information David left... I just want to be able to give her a proper burial. What she deserves.”

Since the disclosure, Weddle’s office has been working with the sheriff and investigators to search for Felicia’s remains. Experts in archaeology and anthropology from Mississippi State University have been called in to assist.

“We would like to stress that locating the remains of Felicia Cox is not a foregone conclusion,” Weddle said. “We are hopeful the information is accurate and that recovery efforts will be successful so that Felicia’s family may give her a proper burial.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.