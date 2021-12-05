WLOX Careers
Second Moss Point man arrested after Escatawpa shooting

Bradley Jacob, 30, is held at the Jackson County jail on charges of aggravated assault and shooting into a motor vehicle after a Wednesday night shooting in the Escatawpa community.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 8:49 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A second Moss Point man has been arrested in connection to a shooting in Escatawpa.

Bradley Jacob, 30, is held on charges of aggravated assault and shooting into a motor vehicle.

Christopher Raman Freeman, 25, was previously arrested in connection to the shooting on charges of aggravated assault, shooting into a motor vehicle, and possession of a weapon by a felon. Freeman faces an additional charge of aggravated assault that was added Friday, bringing the total counts to four.

Authorities arrested and charged a Moss Point man in-connection with a shooting that left one...
Authorities arrested and charged a Moss Point man in-connection with a shooting that left one Bay St. Louis man injured in Jackson County Wednesday night.(Jackson County Adult Detention Center)

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said the shooting is the result of a suspected drug deal. Bay St. Louis police notified deputies of the shooting Wednesday night at a home on Prescott Drive in Escatawpa.

When deputies arrived, they sound several people inside a minivan parked in the driveway. A search of the van turned up a handgun, and shell casings were found in the driveway.

Ezell said the victim of the shooting is from Bay St. Louis and was driven to the hospital by a friend.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections has a hold on Freeman for unrelated charges, according to the sheriff. Freeman is currently in the Jackson County Adult Detention Center with no bond, pending an initial hearing.

Jacob is held at the Jackson County jail with a bond of $10,000 for aggravated assault and $250,000 for shooting into a motor vehicle.

