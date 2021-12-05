WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Picayune wins 5A football state championship

Picayune hoists the 2021 5A Gold Ball
Picayune hoists the 2021 5A Gold Ball(WLOX Sports)
By Michael Dugan
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 12:39 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - Picayune is coming home with the 5A Gold Ball.

After falling behind 21-20 to West Point, the Tide scored 20 unanswered points in the second half en route to a 40-21 victory in the final game of the high school football season.

Running back Dante Dowdell was named the game’s MVP, leading the team in rushing on the night - a night that saw almost 400 yards on the ground from the maroon and white.

A fumble returned for a touchdown with about eight minutes to go in the game slammed the door shut on the Green Wave, kick-starting the Picayune party that won’t stop anytime soon.

Full highlights and reaction will be added after Sunday evening’s 5:30 newscast.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At Lakewood Church, a plumber found money in the walls. Authorities are investigating.
Money found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church; $600,000 reported stolen 7 years ago
Ebonee White
Miss. mother charged with manslaughter after infant dies from Fentanyl, police say
U.S. Marshals on Friday night announced a reward of up to $10,000 each for information leading...
Parents of Michigan boy charged in Oxford school shooting
The northbound ramp getting onto I-110 off Hwy. 90 in Biloxi was closed temporarily Friday...
I-110 ramp back open after overturned cement truck causes closure
After several weeks of negotiation, nearly 7,000 union workers were divided on a contract...
Ingalls union members divided over contract extension

Latest News

The Maroon Tide will face off against the West Point Green Wave for the 5A State Title.
Picayune Maroon Tide prepares for state title rematch against West Point
Picayune Maroon Tide prepares for state title rematch against West Point
Picayune Maroon Tide prepares for state title rematch against West Point
BOYS BASKETBALL: Pass Christian vs. West Harrison (12/03/2021)
BOYS BASKETBALL: Pass Christian vs. West Harrison (12/03/2021)
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Moss Point vs. Ocean Springs (12/03/2021)
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Moss Point vs. Ocean Springs (12/03/2021)