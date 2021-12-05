WLOX Careers
Mississippi State to face Texas Tech in the Liberty Bowl

Mississippi State running back Dillon Johnson (23) celebrates a nine-yard touchdown run against...
Mississippi State running back Dillon Johnson (23) celebrates a nine-yard touchdown run against Kentucky during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State is set to face off against Texas Tech in the 2021 Autozone Liberty Bowl.

The game will take place in Memphis on December 28 at 5:45 p.m.

It has also been announced that Ole Miss will play Baylor University in the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

That game will be on Saturday, January 1, at Caesars Superdome at 7:45 p.m. in New Orleans.

