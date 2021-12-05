WLOX Careers
Dry today, but showers and storms possible Monday.

By Taylor Graham
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We’ve seen plenty of fog this morning, and we are under a Dense Fog Advisory until 9 AM. Give yourself plenty of time if you have to drive early this morning. Once we get closer to midday, most of the fog will clear. It will be warm this afternoon with highs in the mid 70s. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and mild. Temperatures will stay steady in the mid 60s. A few showers are possible Monday morning, but a cold front will bring more showers and storms by the afternoon and evening. It looks like some of these showers and storms will weaken as they pass by, but there is a low end risk for strong wind gusts. Heavier downpours are also possible.

If the front completely passes, we’ll be cooler by Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s. Scattered showers will be possible. A few more showers and storms will stick around on Wednesday with highs in the low 70s.

