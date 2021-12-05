D’Iberville community floods streets for annual Christmas parade

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - People rolled into D’Iberville on their Christmas-themed Jeeps and gulf carts for its annual Santa’s Workshop and Christmas Tree parade.

People came out in their Christmas gear to get in the spirit of the holiday season. Several folks filled the downtown area, since the event is one of the most anticipated of the season.

Before the parade, people got the chance to enjoy arts and crafts, food and Christmas-themed games. The event was free, but organizers encouraged people to donate non-perishable food items.

Alicia Green said she comes to the event each year with her family for the excitement while getting the chance to help the community.

“Although it’s fun to watch the kids have a good time, the meaning behind the giving season is just that, to give. I think it’s wonderful that they’re having people do that. It’s so many people here so I’m sure the cans are stacking up,” said Green.

Green said she noticed an increase in people this year compared to years in the past, which means more people are supporting the community.

“I love that we’re seeing so many people out here. COVID kind of died down so people are out here to celebrate each other. That’s the point of these events, to celebrate the community and to support it,” said Green.

Charles Hawthorne said it was his first time coming to the event since he recently moved from Atlanta. He said he’s impressed by the solidarity within the community and participation.

“I’m definitely enjoying myself, and they’ve put on a great show. We like to have a good time on the coast and stuff like this brings everyone out in Harrison County. I’ll make sure to come next year, I’ll even try to be in the parade,” said Hawthorne.

More than 50 floats were in the parade.

