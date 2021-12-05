‘Coach Prime’ leads Jackson State to SWAC championship

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Deion Sanders checked the primary objective off his coaching to-do list with a Southwestern Athletic Conference championship, leading Jackson State to a 27-10 victory over Prairie View A&M.

And Sanders’ Tigers captured the title Saturday with a performance befitting his Hall of Fame versatility as a cornerback, receiver and returner: scoring touchdowns on offense, defense and special teams.

It is Jackson State’s first league title since 2007 and caps off what has been an impressive season for “Coach Prime.”

The SWAC coach of the year and Jackson State head to the Celebration Bowl against South Carolina State for the Black college championship.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.