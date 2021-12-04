WLOX Careers
Picayune Maroon Tide prepares for state title rematch against West Point

By Blake Brannon
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -The Picayune Maroon Tide are no strangers to the post season and no strangers to the state title game with their last appearance coming in 2019 against West Point

But now after wins over Hattiesburg, Brookhaven, and Laurel, they’re ready for another trip to the title game where they’ll face off against West Point again in a rematch of that 2019 game.

“It’s an honor to be here. It’s a culmination of hard work dating back to last November these guys have put in,’ said Picayune head coach Cody Stogner. “You always tell them you reap what you sew and these guys have a great opportunity. We don’t want anything to get too over whelming so we’re going to treat everything like we have since week one.”

Seniors on the team now were only sophomores back in 2019, so for them it means a little bit more the get another shot at the Green Wave.

“It means everything. We’ve been working towards this, me personally since my sophomore year,” said senior lineman Isaiah Evans. “We went in 2019 and weren’t able to come back with the ‘W’ so we’re preparing even harder this time. Hopefully we can get it done.”

For some of the seniors who have stepped on the big stage at M.M. Roberts stadium, they’re telling the younger kids to stay in the moment and appreciate it.

“I’m telling them to embrace it,” said Evans. “I was telling a lot of the sophomore and a lot of the juniors who are starting for us to embrace these games and embrace this last game because you might not get this opportunity again.”

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Saturday at The Rock in Hattiesburg.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

