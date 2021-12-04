WLOX Careers
Pascagoula kicks off the holidays with a downtown festival

By Chancelor Winn
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Holiday festivities are in full swing across the Gulf Coast and in Pascagoula crowds of joyful families gathered downtown to see Santa Claus and a few even caught a glimpse of the Goula Grinch.

A quick trip on the Radio Flyer will help put anyone in the holiday spirit. Nivea Dees said she and her family visited downtown to join in on some holiday fun.

“We’re here with my mom, my dad, my brothers,” said Dees. “I’m ready for Christmas!”

With Christmas just around the corner, Tawanna Scott said she is channeling her inner Santa Claus and shopping for presents.

“It feels good to see all this commerce out here. I’m supporting small businesses. I’m doing some Christmas shopping early,” said Scott. “My Christmas list has expanded because now I get to get gifts for everybody.”

Luckily for Scott, stores like Black Door Boutique set up shop on Del Mas Avenue. Black Door Boutique Manager, Abby Gilbert, said events like this help bring their merchandise directly to potential customers.

“It’s just so different, the fact that we can come and bring our store to where we can show everyone who we are,” said Gilbert. “It’s great to just come and get some stocking stuffers and some things to put under the tree.”

Even the Goula Grinch is embraced hugs and helped bring out the joy in people like Ja’Shaylee Minor and her twin sister Ja’Kaylee Minor. The two of them explored the festivities alongside the rest of their family and Ja’Shaylee Minor says this year’s holiday festival is busier than years past.

“There’s just so many people here. So much joy and everyone’s happy around each other,” said Ja’Shaylee Minor. “I have really enjoyed being here. It’s just a really good feeling.”

A joyous night bringing families and friends closer together that Ja’Kaylee Minor says she is thankful to take part in.

“I’m thankful for Pascagoula to have this opportunity where all these families can come together, unite, and just enjoy the holiday spirit.”

Pascagoula’s Downtown for the Holiday’s festival also included a parade and the night finished with fireworks.

