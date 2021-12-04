‘It’s not just a Biloxi problem’: Gilich speaks on Popp’s Ferry Bridge issues at event

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - When the Popp’s Ferry drawbridge is up, traffic is backed up, and more mechanical issues can arise. Biloxi Mayor Fofo Gilich said getting a new bridge is not only Biloxi’s problem, but it’s also the state’s problem.

He spoke about it at Friday’s Breakfast with the Mayor event at Edgewater Mall.

“Everyone knows we need a new bridge there. The point I’m trying to make is, it’s not just a Biloxi problem. It’s a regional problem. It’s an MDOT problem,” Gilich said. “The problem is, it’s not a state road. It’s not like 605 or 609. I’m going to be focused on how this thing should be accomplished.”

In fact, Gilich showed how bad the need is with a photo of a city worker with a crowbar in between the disjointed draw. He said it’s not only a need for normal traffic, but also emergency situations and the overall expansion in the city.

“Last week the bridge got stuck,” he said. “I not only got calls from drivers who were frustrated, but also from boaters who couldn’t get through.”

