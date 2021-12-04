Fort Bayou Bridge stuck in open position

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Fort Bayou Bridge in Ocean Springs is stuck in the open position.

The Ocean Springs Police Department is advising drivers to please find an alternate route.

12/4/2021, 3:15 p.m. The Fort Bayou Bridge on Washington Avenue is stuck in the open position. Please find an alternate... Posted by Ocean Springs Police Department on Saturday, December 4, 2021

As of now, no word on when the bridge will be specifically open to traffic, but officials say the bridge should be back open in a couple of hours.

We will update this story once more information is available.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.