Fort Bayou Bridge stuck in open position
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Fort Bayou Bridge in Ocean Springs is stuck in the open position.
The Ocean Springs Police Department is advising drivers to please find an alternate route.
As of now, no word on when the bridge will be specifically open to traffic, but officials say the bridge should be back open in a couple of hours.
We will update this story once more information is available.
