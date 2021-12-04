WLOX Careers
Fog clears this morning. Staying warm this weekend.

By Taylor Graham
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 7:13 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
For many of us, it’s been another foggy morning. Once we get past 9-10 AM, most of the fog will clear out of the way. It’s going to be another warm afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds.

Fog will likely develop overnight tonight, and it may get dense again. Temperatures will only drop into the upper 50s by Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon will be warm again with highs in the mid 70s with a partly cloudy sky.

A cold front will bring some scattered showers by Monday afternoon. We’ll still warm up into the mid 70s ahead of the front. If the front passes, we’ll be slightly cooler by Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 60s. A few showers may linger.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

