WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

First probable Omicron variant case reported in Louisiana

COVID-19 Omicron Variant
COVID-19 Omicron Variant(Credit: KALB)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 8:50 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Lousiana Department of Health just reported its first probable case of the Omicron variant in Louisiana.

The case involves an individual in Region 1, the Greater New Orleans area, who recently traveled within the United States.

“We now know Omicron is here in Louisiana. This is cause for concern, but not panic,” said State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter. “We have been expecting and preparing for this moment. To all Louisianans, the single best action you can take to protect yourselves and your families is to get yourself and loved ones vaccinated and boosted if eligible.”

The CDC and LDH still recommends everyone 5 years of age and older get vaccinated and that everyone 18 years of age and older get a booster.

The virus has been detected in more than 30 countries and at least in 9 states.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At Lakewood Church, a plumber found money in the walls. Authorities are investigating.
Money found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church; $600,000 reported stolen 7 years ago
A house fire early Thursday morning in Gulfport has left one man with serious injuries.
One person injured after early-morning house fire in Gulfport
Thieves steal 18 rifles, including AR-15s, after tearing a hole in the back of a Mississippi...
Thieves steal 18 rifles, including AR-15s, after tearing hole in back of Mississippi pawnshop
A well wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
Lawyer: Parents charged in Michigan school shooting didn’t flee
Ebonee White
Miss. mother charged with manslaughter after infant dies from Fentanyl, police say

Latest News

As the Omicron variant continues to spread with five states now reporting cases, more COVID-19...
Friday's conversation with Memorial Hospital HR Director Tony Alves
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 296 new cases of COVID-19 and seven new...
296 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths reported Friday in Mississippi
Bethesda Free Clinic bridges great health divide
Bethesda Free Clinic helps to bridge health divide in Ocean Springs
Memorial celebrated opening a new clinic in Pass Christian, where it didn’t have a presence...
Memorial Hospital celebrates new clinic in Pass Christian