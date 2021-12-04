WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Authorities investigating cause of Gulfport fire

According to Gulfport Fire Chief Billy Kelley, the fire happened at 1527 19th Street.
According to Gulfport Fire Chief Billy Kelley, the fire happened at 1527 19th Street.(Gulfport Police Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are investigating a fire in Gulfport Saturday morning.

According to Gulfport Fire Chief Billy Kelley, the fire happened at 1527 19th Street. Crews arrived on the scene within minutes of getting the call. When firefighters arrived, heavy fire was coming in the front room of the home.

There was no one home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.

The fire is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At Lakewood Church, a plumber found money in the walls. Authorities are investigating.
Money found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church; $600,000 reported stolen 7 years ago
Ebonee White
Miss. mother charged with manslaughter after infant dies from Fentanyl, police say
U.S. Marshals on Friday night announced a reward of up to $10,000 each for information leading...
Parents of Michigan boy charged in Oxford school shooting
The northbound ramp getting onto I-110 off Hwy. 90 in Biloxi was closed temporarily Friday...
I-110 ramp back open after overturned cement truck causes closure
After several weeks of negotiation, nearly 7,000 union workers were divided on a contract...
Ingalls union members divided over contract extension

Latest News

Camping for Hope
Camping for Hope helps prepare South Mississippi’s homeless for colder weather
Foggy this morning. Warm this afternoon.
Taylor's Saturday GMM First Alert Forecast
Some of us aren't always as fortunate during the holidays. A special effort called "Camping for...
Camping for Hope event aims to help Coast homeless communities
Holiday festivities are in full swing across the Gulf Coast and in Pascagoula crowds of joyful...
Pascagoula kicks off the holidays with a downtown festival