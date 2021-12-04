Authorities investigating cause of Gulfport fire

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are investigating a fire in Gulfport Saturday morning.

According to Gulfport Fire Chief Billy Kelley, the fire happened at 1527 19th Street. Crews arrived on the scene within minutes of getting the call. When firefighters arrived, heavy fire was coming in the front room of the home.

There was no one home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.

The fire is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.