Wheel flies into man’s windshield, killing him

A Trumann man died Thursday night when the wheel from an oncoming vehicle flew off and crashed...
A Trumann man died Thursday night when the wheel from an oncoming vehicle flew off and crashed through his windshield.(Arkansas State Police)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A Trumann man died Thursday night when the wheel from an oncoming vehicle flew off and crashed through his windshield.

Arkansas State Police reported the incident happened at 9:43 p.m. Dec. 2 on Interstate 630 East in Little Rock.

Matthew Boswell, 30, of Trumann was eastbound when the rear driver’s side wheel flew off of a westbound 2021 Dodge Ram.

According to the preliminary fatal crash report, the wheel flew over the concrete barrier and struck Boswell’s windshield, killing him.

Following the collision, Boswell’s 2013 Hyundai came to a stop in the lane of traffic. An eastbound 2014 Chevrolet was unable to stop before colliding with Boswell’s car.

ASP did not identify the other drivers and reported no other injuries.

