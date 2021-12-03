Shuckers offseason to go on as scheduled as MLB enters lockout

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Major League Baseball is officially in a lockout as of Wednesday evening.

Players on the 40-man major league rosters and team officials are not allowed to communicate at all - which means no free agency moves or trades may occur amongst that pool of players. The good news for fans of the Shuckers? The team is not impacted by the lockout at all. Minor league winter meetings are still on as scheduled, and minor league opening day is still on as scheduled here in Biloxi - even if the major league owners and players union are in a stalemate.

“Minor league opening day is going to happen when it happens, regardless. We are fortunate here in Biloxi that we aren’t projected to have anybody that’s on the 40-man roster, and that’s what this really pertains to,” Shuckers broadcaster Garrett Greene said. “We should be all set to go for the season, we should be on schedule with it regardless of whatever the negotiations are at the major league level. It’s going to be good for us down here.”

