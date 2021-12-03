Report: Taysom Hill to play tore tendon in finger

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints quarterback Taysom Hill will not need surgery on his finger and will play through his injury, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Team doctors, according to Schefter, deemed the injury was not as severe as Russell Wilson’s finger injury earlier in the season.

The latest report comes after a seperate report earlier in the suggested the Saints fear Taysom Hill tore a tendon in his finger, according to Ian Rapaport of the NFL Network.

Hill injured his finger in the first half of Thursday night’s loss to Dallas. He played the rest of the game with a splint on it.

They’re currently 5-7 with five games left to play.

