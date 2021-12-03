Man accused of carjacking 80-year-old at Clinton Walmart also charged with kidnapping nephews

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson man accused of carjacking an 80-year-old woman at Walmart in Clinton on Thursday faces additional charges.

David Tyler, 31, was arrested Thursday night following a police chase along I-55. Police say he fired shots at them during the chase.

The alleged carjacking took place at the Walmart on Highway 80. The victim was uninjured.

Tyler is now charged with armed carjacking as well as kidnapping, directing a minor to commit a felony and possessing a weapon as a convicted felon.

Police say Tyler had two children, his 3- and 15-year-old nephews, with him at the time of the carjacking and instructed the teen to carjack the woman.

It’s unknown if the 15-year-old will face charges.

Tyler previously served time in prison for residential burglary. He was convicted in 2015 and sentenced to 20 years but served seven.

Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is assisting Clinton Police Department seeking a prosecution for federal charges.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.