WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Ingalls union members divided over contract extension

After several weeks of negotiation, nearly 7,000 union workers were divided on a contract...
After several weeks of negotiation, nearly 7,000 union workers were divided on a contract extension between Ingalls and the unions.(WLOX)
By Akim Powell
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - It was a surprising turn of events for Thursday’s big vote at Ingalls. After several weeks of negotiation, nearly 7,000 union workers were divided on a contract extension between Ingalls and the unions.

When the votes tallied up, members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBW) voted no, while Pascagoula Metal Trades Council (PMTC) union members voted yes.

As previously reported, the contract would give those eligible employees a $2,500 bonus payment on Dec. 16. A second $2,500 bonus would be given out in February 2022. Journeyman-level employees would get scheduled wage increases for the next three years, beginning in March 2023 with a 2.5% wage increase, which would be 70 cents. Healthcare plans, premiums, and retirement plans would not see any changes.

Then, journeyman-level employees would get scheduled wage increases for the next three years, beginning in March 2023 with a 2.5% wage increase, which would be 70 cents. Healthcare plans, premiums, and retirement plans would not see any changes.

However, due to IBW members voting against the contract, the union will go back into negotiation.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Gulfport are investigating after a shooting left a 19-year-old and a 15-year-old...
Drive-by shooting in Gulfport leaves two teens injured
Scam Alert
Officials warn of recent scam circulating in Harrison County
A house fire early Thursday morning in Gulfport has left one man with serious injuries.
One person injured after early-morning house fire in Gulfport
The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021. The fate of the court’s...
Supreme Court justices signal they’ll OK new abortion limits, may toss Roe
The casino, Camellia Bay Resort, is estimated to cost around $325 million. It is the only item...
Proposed Slidell casino sparks conversation, concerns in South Mississippi

Latest News

Around 7,000 employees at Ingalls are expected to vote on a contract extension between Ingalls...
Ingalls workers head to polls to vote over union contract extension
Employees of Sapphire Companies work on the project to renovate the old Josette's building...
Josette’s transformation among good things happening in downtown Biloxi
The casino, Camellia Bay Resort, is estimated to cost around $325 million. It is the only item...
Proposed Slidell casino sparks conversation, concerns in South Mississippi
Restaurateur and developer Jourdan Nicaud’s 902 Howard Avenue project is renovating the old...
Josette’s transformation among good things happening in downtown Biloxi