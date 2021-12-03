Ingalls union members divided over contract extension

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - It was a surprising turn of events for Thursday’s big vote at Ingalls. After several weeks of negotiation, nearly 7,000 union workers were divided on a contract extension between Ingalls and the unions.

When the votes tallied up, members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBW) voted no, while Pascagoula Metal Trades Council (PMTC) union members voted yes.

As previously reported, the contract would give those eligible employees a $2,500 bonus payment on Dec. 16. A second $2,500 bonus would be given out in February 2022. Journeyman-level employees would get scheduled wage increases for the next three years, beginning in March 2023 with a 2.5% wage increase, which would be 70 cents. Healthcare plans, premiums, and retirement plans would not see any changes.

However, due to IBW members voting against the contract, the union will go back into negotiation

