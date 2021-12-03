WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Ingalls union members divided over contract extension

After several weeks of negotiation, nearly 7,000 union workers were divided on a contract...
After several weeks of negotiation, nearly 7,000 union workers were divided on a contract extension between Ingalls and the unions.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - It was a surprising turn of events for Thursday’s big vote at Ingalls. After several weeks of negotiation, nearly 7,000 union workers were divided on a contract extension between Ingalls and the unions.

When the votes tallied up, members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBW) voted no, while Pascagoula Metal Trades Council (PMTC) union members voted yes.

As previously reported, the contract would give those eligible employees a $2,500 bonus payment on Dec. 16. A second $2,500 bonus would be given out in February 2022. Journeyman-level employees would get scheduled wage increases for the next three years, beginning in March 2023 with a 2.5% wage increase, which would be 70 cents. Healthcare plans, premiums, and retirement plans would not see any changes.

Then, journeyman-level employees would get scheduled wage increases for the next three years, beginning in March 2023 with a 2.5% wage increase, which would be 70 cents. Healthcare plans, premiums, and retirement plans would not see any changes.

However, due to IBW members voting against the contract, the union will go back into negotiation

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Gulfport are investigating after a shooting left a 19-year-old and a 15-year-old...
Drive-by shooting in Gulfport leaves two teens injured
Scam Alert
Officials warn of recent scam circulating in Harrison County
A house fire early Thursday morning in Gulfport has left one man with serious injuries.
One person injured after early-morning house fire in Gulfport
The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021. The fate of the court’s...
Supreme Court justices signal they’ll OK new abortion limits, may toss Roe
The casino, Camellia Bay Resort, is estimated to cost around $325 million. It is the only item...
Proposed Slidell casino sparks conversation, concerns in South Mississippi

Latest News

This vote could impact over 7,000 employees' lives.
LIVE: Union members hold vote on a contract extension with Ingalls Shipbuilding
Mississippi Coast Model Railroad Museum welcomes guests for Christmas Light Festival
Christmas Light Festival happening now at Mississippi Coast Model Railroad Museum
The Harbor Lights festival is set to open this weekend, and this year’s show might be the...
Harbor Lights Winter Festival ready to brighten up the holidays again this year
Some firefighters traded their hoses for bells at Walmart in Pass Christian. It was part of the...
Pass Christian firefighters take part in Salvation Army donation challenge