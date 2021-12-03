Foggy Friday morning. Mild through the weekend. Rain showers next week.

Allow extra travel time as you head out the door. Your morning drive may face delays because so far today, the fog has been even denser and more widespread than yesterday. Clearing is expected around or after 9AM. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies today with highs in the mid 70s. There may be another round of morning fog on Saturday as well as Sunday. Rain chance stays slim to none this weekend. But, a cold front next Monday brings scattered rain showers. And chances for rain showers continue next Tuesday and Wednesday.

