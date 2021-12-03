WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

#FlashbackFriday: 411 begins to charge

#FlashbackFriday: 411 begins to charge
#FlashbackFriday: 411 begins to charge(WLBT Archives)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Anybody out there remember dialing 411 to get a person’s phone number or even their home address?

That and the phone book used to be the most popular ways to get that information.

But 41 years ago this week, the number of 411 calls fell dramatically, because South Central Bell started charging for those calls.

Until then, you could call 411 to get directory assistance for free.

But in late 1980, the phone company said after ten 411 calls each month, additional calls would cost you 20 cents.

That was enough to cut the call volume in half.

Today, of course, we have the internet, but you can still dial 1-411 for info.

It just costs way more than 20 cents, like it did back in December of 1980 -- this week’s Flashback Friday.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A house fire early Thursday morning in Gulfport has left one man with serious injuries.
One person injured after early-morning house fire in Gulfport
Thieves steal 18 rifles, including AR-15s, after tearing a hole in the back of a Mississippi...
Thieves steal 18 rifles, including AR-15s, after tearing hole in back of Mississippi pawnshop
Scam Alert
Officials warn of recent scam circulating in Harrison County
Employees of Sapphire Companies work on the project to renovate the old Josette's building...
Josette’s transformation among good things happening in downtown Biloxi
SNAP benefits to return to near pre-pandemic levels in January

Latest News

The annual tree lighting puts coast residents in the holiday spirit.
LIVE: Ocean Springs gears up for Christmas with Santa
The city will have plenty of events this weekend. Tomorrow night is the annual Christmas on the...
LIVE: Biloxi Lighthouse illuminates the coast for the holidays
Mississippi Coast Model Railroad Museum welcomes guests for Christmas Light Festival
Christmas Light Festival happening now at Mississippi Coast Model Railroad Museum
The Harbor Lights festival is set to open this weekend, and this year’s show might be the...
Harbor Lights Winter Festival ready to brighten up the holidays again this year
Some firefighters traded their hoses for bells at Walmart in Pass Christian. It was part of the...
Pass Christian firefighters take part in Salvation Army donation challenge