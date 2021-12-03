WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

I-110 ramp back open after overturned cement truck causes closure

By Bill Snyder
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A ramp leading onto I-110 in Biloxi is back open after a cement truck overturned on it Friday morning, closing it to traffic for about two hours.

It happened just after 9am, blocking the northbound ramp getting onto I-110 from Highway 90. The driver wasn’t injured but reportedly had to punch the windshield to escape from the vehicle.

By 10am, crews had flipped the truck and were busy cleaning up the ramp, using sand to help soak up spilled diesel fuel and hydraulic fuel.

The ramp was reopened to traffic at 11am, according to an update from MDOT.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A house fire early Thursday morning in Gulfport has left one man with serious injuries.
One person injured after early-morning house fire in Gulfport
Thieves steal 18 rifles, including AR-15s, after tearing a hole in the back of a Mississippi...
Thieves steal 18 rifles, including AR-15s, after tearing hole in back of Mississippi pawnshop
Scam Alert
Officials warn of recent scam circulating in Harrison County
Employees of Sapphire Companies work on the project to renovate the old Josette's building...
Josette’s transformation among good things happening in downtown Biloxi
SNAP benefits to return to near pre-pandemic levels in January

Latest News

Beautiful and warm today
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast
Time is running out for Congress to stave off a government shutdown, with money to fund...
Miss. congressmen respond to vote averting government shutdown
Foggy Friday morning for South MS. Beaches & coastal waters may not clear until late in the...
Wesley's Friday First Alert Forecast
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) runs past New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete...
Defense lifts Dallas to 27-17 victory over sinking Saints