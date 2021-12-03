I-110 ramp back open after overturned cement truck causes closure

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A ramp leading onto I-110 in Biloxi is back open after a cement truck overturned on it Friday morning, closing it to traffic for about two hours.

It happened just after 9am, blocking the northbound ramp getting onto I-110 from Highway 90. The driver wasn’t injured but reportedly had to punch the windshield to escape from the vehicle.

By 10am, crews had flipped the truck and were busy cleaning up the ramp, using sand to help soak up spilled diesel fuel and hydraulic fuel.

The ramp was reopened to traffic at 11am, according to an update from MDOT.

