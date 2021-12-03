Both sides react to Supreme Court’s oral arguments in Mississippi abortion case

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -The dust has settled after an emotional day for those on both sides of the abortion debate. Now, they’re processing what happened in that 90 minutes of oral arguments at the United States Supreme Court.

Governor Phil Bryant was in office when the 15-week ban was passed in 2018 and made this comment upon signing it into law.

“And we’re probably going to be sued here in about half an hour,” Bryant said at the 2018 bill signing. “That’ll be fine with me.”

We spoke with him to get his thoughts about the case.

“It was clear yesterday that the momentum had turned,” said Bryant Thursday. “This is a movement that, again, is God-led. The spirit has led so many to be there, and we believe that we will prevail.”

Yes, the focus has been whether the court will overturn Roe v. Wade. But it’s not the court’s only option. In an alternate path, it could mean moving the current viability line to 15 instead of 24 weeks. Bryant made note of the line of questioning.

“You may have heard yesterday, Chief Justice Roberts, I believe it was talking about can there be common ground?” Bryant explained. “No, there can’t be not in this matter not when it comes to abortion and the taking of the life of innocent children. Roe v. Wade has to be overturned.”

Pro-choice advocates say they know that could become reality.

“I think the Center for Reproductive Rights’ attorney and the Solicitor General of the United States made some very strong arguments in favor of women’s rights, noted Vara Lyons, Policy Counsel for ACLU of Mississippi. “But, you know, leading up to this, we’ve known that there is a 6-3 conservative majority on the court. And I think that we should be prepared and looking forward to a world where Roe v Wade may be overturned.”

But that’s particularly concerning for those who believe abortion access should be maintained.

“We have politicians here who push abstinence education instead of sex education,” said Lyons. “So, we don’t even do the correct policy to avoid pregnancy in the first place. And once the child is here, there is a severe lack of support.”

In the event the court does overturn Roe v. Wade, Mississippi has a trigger ban that would take effect within 10 days. Its only exceptions are when it’s necessary for the preservation of the mother’s life or rape when a police report has been filed.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.