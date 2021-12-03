WLOX Careers
Biden administration strongly recommends masks as Omicron variant spreads

By John Fitzhugh
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - You may be seeing more masks when you’re out shopping this winter, after recommendations from the Biden administration Thursday.

Mask requirements and recommendations may be the one thing that affects most people. President Biden has extended mask requirements for all public transit including domestic air travel.

Otherwise, the White House now strongly encourages masks in any public setting, regardless of vaccination status. Store owner Sheena Myles said she hasn’t seen any problems from customers with masking in her store.

“Each employee has one, it’s up to them to wear it Everyone here except for maybe one or two of my employees is vaccinated,” said Sheena Myles, owner Pin-Ups Spa and Boutique. “However on busier days, we do wear out masks, and with having a spa, the board of cosmetology requires that a mask be worn.”

Mandates have met with stiff resistance, so store owners are trying to go with the flow.

“It’s really about customer safety ad what makes them feel safe,” said Myles.

Some businesses, like Bath and Body Works, require employees to be masked, while about half of the shoppers at Edgewater Mall wore masks. 70-year-old Bill Felschow of Gautier said he is taking a better safe than sorry approach to masking and vaccinations.

“There’s too many people out here that don’t wear a mask and those are usually the people who don’t want to get shots either,” said Felschow.

For him both forms of protection make sense.

“Well, I’m protecting myself and other people. that’s what this is all about,” said Felschow.

And he believes if more people would follow suit, everyone would benefit.

“And eventually if everyone can follow through, we can do away with this mask, hopefully,” said Felschow.

With very little known now about the Omicron variant, the Biden administration will be making other tools available like at-home testing and better access to vaccines. How they will be embraced by the public is yet to be seen.

The government will be making a hard push for everyone, especially seniors to get a booster shot.

Local nursing homes we spoke to said if they haven’t already administered boosters to their residents, they will soon.

