Bethesda Free Clinic helps to bridge health divide in Ocean Springs

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - As the pandemic continues, health has been under most people’s microscopes. Whether it’s visiting the doctor’s office or undergoing surgery, most South Mississippians are paying a pretty penny.

According to data from the U.S Census Bureau, up to 18% of people under 65 in South Mississippi didn’t have health insurance. The Bethesda Free Clinic in Ocean Springs wanted to take the stress off of people by providing itself as a resource.

The clinic’s executive director, Mary Buffington, said it opened in March of 2010 since a different free clinic in the area closed after Hurricane Katrina

“We still had a large overflow from folks after Katrina and we understood there were folks that needed help. Whether they didn’t have insurance or didn’t have a job. A lot of things were limited during that time,” said Buffington.

However, workers said they still noticed the overflow of people not having access to health care.

Regardless of anyone’s health insurance or economic status, the clinic said it accepts everyone so that people won’t stress over expensive bills for basic needs.

It’s solely funded by donations from local hospitals and businesses, so their services are limited.

“We don’t take you on as a primary physician, so we’re kind of limited. But those basic health care needs, we open our doors and do the best we can,” said Buffington.

Dr. Kiono Barnes said when he’s not working at his full practice, he volunteers to do extraction procedures at the clinic.

He’s the only dentist at the clinic and said he sees worsening conditions often due to excessive bacteria.

“If this wasn’t here, where would they go? How much more morality could you have from decaying teeth? It’s an issue and affected teeth can almost cause you to die,” said Barnes, “If it gets too bad and you have an infection going down your throat and areas like that, you could end up in the hospital with drains and you could become septic. It could be a real fight to keep you alive. It’s important to stay ahead of this,” said Barnes.

His patient, Renee Brown, said she wasn’t ahead of her two-year toothache.

After flipping through countless phone books, her prayers were answered and got her tooth removed.

“Insurance is so high, medicine is so high, and if there’s a place to help you with your problems, that’s a beautiful thing,” said Brown.

However, Brown said she had to wait a month before booking her appointment.

The clinic said the overall dental waiting list is two months.

“We have a desperate need here at the clinic for other dentists who might have time to come into the clinic or find that they have an afternoon, or just a single appointment a month to make a difference,” said Buffington.

Even though patients must have patience, Buffington said the yearly 2,000 of them left remarkable reviews.

“Before COVID, I’ll be in the store and folks come up to me and say, ‘You’re with that free clinic, aren’t you? Oh, let me give you a hug,’” said Buffington, “We don’t really care what your financial situation is. If you need our help, we do our best to help you out.”

The clinic wants to remind people that it needs more dental volunteers, as well as volunteers for office tasks.

