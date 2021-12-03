WLOX Careers
Another Mississippi inmate asks state to set execution date

Blayde Nathaniel Grayson
Blayde Nathaniel Grayson(MDOC)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi death row inmate says he wants the state to start planning his execution.

The request by Blayde Nathaniel Grayson was filed in a handwritten letter Friday — weeks after another Mississippi prisoner surrendered appeals and was put to death.

Grayson was convicted of capital murder in 1997 in the 1996 stabbing death of 78-year-old Minnie Smith during a burglary of her George County home.

Mississippi carried out its first execution in nine years on Nov. 17, giving a lethal injection to David Neal Cox.

A jury sentenced Cox to death for killing his estranged wife and sexually assaulting his stepdaughter.

