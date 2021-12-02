Wiggins man pleads guilty to child pornography, faces up to 20 years

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - – A Wiggins man could spend up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to ‘transportation of child pornography.’

According to court documents, Charles Ezekiel Spangler, 38, was identified by the FBI when they were notified that he uploaded pictures of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct to his Tumblr account in June of 2018.

Spangler is scheduled to be sentenced on March 8, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. in Hattiesburg, and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrea Jones is prosecuting the case.

