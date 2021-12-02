WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

West Elementary decks the halls to lift Christmas spirits

West Elementary teacher Alex Waldrop has decorated the halls of her school for four years. For...
West Elementary teacher Alex Waldrop has decorated the halls of her school for four years. For her, it's a labor of love and for the love of the students.(wlox)
By Mike Lacy
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - West Elementary School has decked the halls for Christmas. It was done to lift the spirits of the students, but the teacher responsible gets a kick out of it as well.

The winter wonderland was created by teacher Alex Waldrop. Waldrop, who teaches second and third-grade special education inclusion, has been doing this for four years.

“It makes everybody happy these last three weeks before our break,” she said.

And this year it took her the entire Thanksgiving holiday to complete the task.

“A lot of our kids are from low-income families and they don’t get all this joy of Christmas always.”

Some of the decorations are personal, some are provided by the school and some are through private donations.

Waldrop adds new items every year.

“I’m just trying to keep it different for the kids,” Waldrop said. “But I feel like every year they love it regardless of whether it’s new or not.”

And what keeps her going is a simple gesture from the students.

“I love the smiles,” she said. “And, it was perfect timing because when they came back on Monday, our mask mandate was lifted in our district. So, I got to see a lot of smiles that I hadn’t been able to see in a long time.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Gulfport are investigating after a shooting left a 19-year-old and a 15-year-old...
Drive-by shooting in Gulfport leaves two teens injured
Scam Alert
Officials warn of recent scam circulating in Harrison County
The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021. The fate of the court’s...
Supreme Court justices signal they’ll OK new abortion limits, may toss Roe
A house fire early Thursday morning in Gulfport has left one man with serious injuries.
One person injured after early-morning house fire in Gulfport
The casino, Camellia Bay Resort, is estimated to cost around $325 million. It is the only item...
Proposed Slidell casino sparks conversation, concerns in South Mississippi

Latest News

According to court documents, Charles Ezekiel Spangler, 38, was identified by the FBI when they...
Wiggins man pleads guilty to child pornography, faces up to 20 years
Authorities arrested and charged a Moss Point man in-connection with a shooting that left one...
Moss Point man arrested in connection with shooting that left one Bay St. Louis man injured
Angela Bianca Hilton-Hecht
Police: Myrtle Beach High substitute sexually assaulted student, invited others to smoke weed
FILE - People stand in front of the Quarterback Real Estate Arena for a vaccination on...
Germany locks unvaccinated out of public life; mandate looms