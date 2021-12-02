WLOX Careers
Union members at Ingalls set to vote on contract extension

Union members working at Ingalls will be casting their votes for a contract extension in just a few hours.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Union members working at Ingalls will be casting their votes for a contract extension in just a few hours.

Beginning Thursday morning at 4 a.m., around 7,000 employees at Ingalls will be voting on a contract extension between Ingalls and the unions. This will extend the contract for another four years through March of 2026.

Now for members of the Pascagoula Metal Trades Council, this will be the second time they are voting on this extension. WLOX News spoke with a representative from the Pascagoula Metal Trades Council, who said the election council was not confident in the way the ballots were put into the boxes.

The representative also said there were some irregularities, so they wanted to have a revote to ensure they were confident in the way the votes would be counted.

If approved, the contract would give those eligible employees a $2,500 bonus payment on Dec. 16. A second $2,500 bonus would be given out in February 2022. Journeyman-level employees would get scheduled wage increases for the next three years, beginning in March 2023 with a 2.5% wage increase, which would be 70 cents. Healthcare plans, premiums, and retirement plans would not see any changes.

Members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers will cast their vote at the Fair Hall, while members of the Pascagoula Metal Trades Council will cast their vote in the civic center at the Jackson County Fairgrounds.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

