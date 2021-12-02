St. Martin softball honors four seniors on signing day

ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - Four St. Martin softball players put pen to paper Wednesday to further their careers at the next level.

Haley Shade and Natalie Martin will each be Hinds Eagles, and Sage Gmerek and Tabitha Mayfield will be Meridian Eagles. While they each have seen a lot of success at St. Martin High School, their softball careers together date back to before their high school days. And one day soon, they’ll extend well past them as well.

“It’s exciting because we know we’re going to have somebody there,” Gmerek said. “You go into a new place and you have somebody, especially a close friend, to be there with you.”

“That was my biggest thing, I didn’t want to go anywhere alone,” Mayfield said. “She got offered first, so getting my offer after and knowing I’ll have someone meant a lot.”

“It doesn’t feel real,” Martin said. “It’s a lot easier going with someone that you have a lot in common with.”

“I think it really tells a lot about a relationship that you get to build playing softball, the sport you love,” Shade said. “Being able to take it to the next level, it means a lot.”

