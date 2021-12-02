WLOX Careers
Pass Christian firefighters take part in Salvation Army donation challenge

Some firefighters traded their hoses for bells at Walmart in Pass Christian. It was part of the Fire Department Challenge, held across the Gulf Coast.(WLOX)
By Josh Jackson
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Some firefighters traded their hoses for bells at Walmart in Pass Christian. It was part of the Fire Department Challenge, held across the Gulf Coast. The challenge is to see which fire department could raise the most money for the Salvation Army.

The donations received will help the Salvation Army provide Christmas gifts for roughly 800 families on the coast this holiday season.

“Giving back is what we always do, said Pass Christian Fire Lieutenant Caleb Robinson. “It’s second nature to us and we enjoy doing it. That’s what we want to do and we enjoy doing it. We have no issues coming out here and getting involved and spending time with the community and giving back.”

All of the money raised will be used to help local families on the Gulf Coast.

“We can’t do it by ourselves, said Major Jerry Friday, Salvation Army Area Commander. “We rely on the generosity of the community and the support of volunteers like the fire department, the police department, the mayor, church groups, and civic groups. They’ll all be out ringing throughout this season, trying to raise money to help their brothers and sisters.”

