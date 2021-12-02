WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

One person injured after early-morning house fire in Gulfport

A house fire early Thursday morning in Gulfport has left one man with serious injuries.
A house fire early Thursday morning in Gulfport has left one man with serious injuries.(Billy Kelly)
By Lindsay Knowles
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 7:10 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A house fire early Thursday morning in Gulfport has left one man with serious injuries.

According to Gulfport Fire Chief Billy Kelley, the call for the fire came in at 5:42am. When firefighters arrived at the triplex on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, they found the house consumed with heavy flames.

Gulfport Fire Department’s search team rescued one person. He was transported to Memorial Hospital with serious injuries but Kelley said he is showing some signs of improvement.

It’s not clear what started the fire but it is under investigation, said the fire chief.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Gulfport are investigating after a shooting left a 19-year-old and a 15-year-old...
Drive-by shooting in Gulfport leaves two teens injured
The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021. The fate of the court’s...
Supreme Court justices signal they’ll OK new abortion limits, may toss Roe
Scam Alert
Officials warn of recent scam circulating in Harrison County
The casino, Camellia Bay Resort, is estimated to cost around $325 million. It is the only item...
Proposed Slidell casino sparks conversation, concerns in South Mississippi
The fire broke out around 4:30 am at a mobile home on Tuxaxhanie Trails.
VIDEO: Candle blamed for overnight fire at Biloxi mobile home

Latest News

Memorial Hospital hosting a job fair at the University of Southern Mississippi's Long Beach...
Memorial Hospital hosts job fair at USM's Long Beach campus
For the seventh year in a row, CASA is partnering with The Blind Tiger and Marina Cantina to...
Restaurants partner with CASA to help kids in need
Our annual fog season appears to be kicking off as we move into December. Nice, dry, and milder...
Wesley's Thursday Morning First Alert Forecast
Union members working at Ingalls will be casting their votes for a contract extension in just a...
Union members at Ingalls set to vote on contract extension