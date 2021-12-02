One person injured after early-morning house fire in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A house fire early Thursday morning in Gulfport has left one man with serious injuries.

According to Gulfport Fire Chief Billy Kelley, the call for the fire came in at 5:42am. When firefighters arrived at the triplex on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, they found the house consumed with heavy flames.

Gulfport Fire Department’s search team rescued one person. He was transported to Memorial Hospital with serious injuries but Kelley said he is showing some signs of improvement.

It’s not clear what started the fire but it is under investigation, said the fire chief.

