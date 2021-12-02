Moss Point man arrested in connection with shooting that left one Bay St. Louis man injured

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities arrested and charged a Moss Point man in-connection with a shooting that left one Bay St. Louis man injured in Jackson County Wednesday night.

According to Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell, Bay St. Police notified deputies of the shooting at a home on Prescott Drive in Escatawpa. When deputies arrived, they found several people inside a minivan parked in the driveway.

Also, when deputies searched the van they found a handgun and shell casings in the driveway.

Through the investigation, it was determined that 25-year-old Christopher Raman Freeman was the suspect. He was charged with aggravated assault, shooting into a motor vehicle, and possession of a weapon by a felon. Deputies say the shooting likely resulted from a suspected drug deal.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections has a hold on Freeman for unrelated charges, according to the sheriff. Freeman is currently in the Jackson County Adult Detention Center with no bond, pending an initial hearing.

The victim was taken to the hospital by a friend.

