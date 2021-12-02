Miss. leaders react to Supreme Court hearing on MS abortion case

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi was the topic of discussion throughout the United States Tuesday as the Supreme Court heard arguments about an abortion law from the state.

The nation’s highest court signaled it may affirm abortion limits set in Mississippi’s law. This has the potential to overturn Roe V. Wade, a landmark decision giving women the right to an abortion.

The 6-3 conservative majority court heard arguments on a Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Several Mississippi leaders were at the capitol vocalizing their opinions on the issue.

“I think the court got the constitutional law wrong in Roe V. Wade,” said Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Mississippi. “I think they missed a great opportunity and Casey fumbled the ball on that. But the good news is this is an opportunity for them to correct a wrongly held decision, much like the Supreme Court has had to do several times before.”

Wicker says Mississippi being at the forefront is monumental.

“It gladdens my heart that a Mississippi statute is that case that the Supreme Court chose to bring this opportunity to the Supreme Court today,” Wicker said.

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, the choice to allow or prohibit abortion falls upon individual states.

“So my guess is that abortion will be legal in a number of states,” Wicker said. “Regrettably, I would not. I would not be for that. But you’ve asked me a practical question, and I think abortion will be a matter that will be decided by each state legislature and each state’s governor.”

Regardless of the decision the court makes, some agencies in the Magnolia State are focused on educating women on their options.

“One of our main goals is education... we’re called Choices because she does have true choices,” said Brittany Sherman, R.N., Executive Director of Choices Clinic of Laurel. “And we talk about parenting, adoption and educate her on abortion and what that is and what that means so that she can make an informed choice.”

Choices Clinic of Laurel offers several resources in an effort to help women going through unplanned pregnancies.

“We are able to offer free services,” Sherman said. “Pregnancy testing, ultrasound, STI testing, free nurse consultation and peer counseling as they’re facing this pregnancy decision.”

All of the clinic’s services are free.

“We want them to know that they’re not in this alone and that we’re here to walk with them through this journey,” Sherman said.

Choices Clinic of Laurel offers a 24/7 text line at (601) 340-5927. To learn more about the clinic, click here.

The Supreme Court is not expected to make a decision on this case until June.

