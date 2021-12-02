Gulfport High students receive disaster training in case of emergency situations

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A host of first responders were on the campus of Gulfport High School Wednesday afternoon, but there was no cause for alarm.

Some students received disaster training today and learned how to handle an extreme emergency situation. It was part of a mock sarin gas disaster training.

“It was kind of intimidating to see all the smoke come out and to see all the students pretend to be hurt,” said Gulfport High student Emma Snyder.

Upperclassmen got hands-on experience and worked with first responders from the community. The local fire and police departments along with Harrison County Emergency Management and AMR all pitched in to train.

“To get to see our firemen interact with them and the first responders. I think it just kind of relieves that burden of uncertainty. It makes them feel like there are people that have plans to handle situations like this,” said Gulfport High teacher Ellen Buntyn.

The goal was to develop real-world skills outside the classroom.

Snyder said, “Even though it wasn’t real, they were in there telling us to stay calm and that we’re going to get help immediately. Just knowing how to move through the situation is probably the most helpful thing a school can do for us.”

More than 300 students participated.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.