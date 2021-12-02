WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

GivingTuesday: Record $2.7 billion raised during day of generosity

FILE - A pedestrian drops a dollar into a collection basket as Michelle Miranda of The...
FILE - A pedestrian drops a dollar into a collection basket as Michelle Miranda of The Salvation Army looks on during the charitable organization's drive-through donations event at the TCL Chinese Theatre, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Los Angeles. Organizers for GivingTuesday say American donors gave $2.7 billion during Tuesday's giving day on Nov. 30, 2021.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By HALELUYA HADERO
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 6:11 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Black Friday and Cyber Monday may have seen slight declines this year, but GivingTuesday generated a new record for giving.

Donations on GivingTuesday, the annual campaign that encourages generosity on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving, rose by 9% this year, totaling $2.7 billion in the United States alone, according to organizers.

The donations top last year’s record, when American donors gave nearly $2.5 billion in the aftermath of the racial justice protests and amid growing needs brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Another $503 million was raised on GivingTuesdayNow, a special giving day held in May 2020 to raise funds for pandemic needs.

The GivingTuesday organization, which promotes the giving day, said 35 million U.S. adults participated this Tuesday through various forms of generosity — including volunteering or donating goods — as the campaign marked its 10th year. Volunteering levels rose by 11% compared to last year, organizers said, while gifts of food and other items saw an 8% increase.

“Giving is an important metric of civic participation, a way to build the kind of society we want to live in,” Asha Curran, the CEO of the GivingTuesday organization, said in a statement. “Our hope is that this boost of generosity is an inspiration for continued giving, kindness, and recognition of our shared humanity each day of the year.”

The giving campaign was launched in 2012 as a way to get people to donate to charity as they spent money on the holiday shopping season.

Donations made during the campaign have increased throughout the years, but it still represents a very small slice of overall giving in the U.S., which, in 2020, was estimated at $471 billion.

_____

The Associated Press receives support from the Lilly Endowment for coverage of philanthropy and nonprofits. The AP is solely responsible for all content. For all of AP’s philanthropy coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/philanthropy.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Gulfport are investigating after a shooting left a 19-year-old and a 15-year-old...
Drive-by shooting in Gulfport leaves two teens injured
The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021. The fate of the court’s...
Supreme Court justices signal they’ll OK new abortion limits, may toss Roe
Scam Alert
Officials warn of recent scam circulating in Harrison County
The casino, Camellia Bay Resort, is estimated to cost around $325 million. It is the only item...
Proposed Slidell casino sparks conversation, concerns in South Mississippi
The fire broke out around 4:30 am at a mobile home on Tuxaxhanie Trails.
VIDEO: Candle blamed for overnight fire at Biloxi mobile home

Latest News

Memorial Hospital hosting a job fair at the University of Southern Mississippi's Long Beach...
Memorial Hospital hosts job fair at USM's Long Beach campus
Abimbola "Able" Osundairo walks through the lobby of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse courtroom...
Smollett defense set to cross-examine star state witness
An Amber Alert issued in Georgia overnight has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled; Georgia toddler found safe
President Joe Biden said the strategy would fight the virus “not with shutdowns or lockdowns...
Biden launching winter COVID-19 booster, testing campaign