Coach Kelly: ‘It’s a honor & privilege to be here’

New LSU head coach Brian Kelly (center) is joined by LSU President William Tate IV (left) and...
New LSU head coach Brian Kelly (center) is joined by LSU President William Tate IV (left) and LSU athletic director Scott Woodward (right) in holding up an LSU jersey with Kelly's name on it, as he is officially introduced on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Newly named LSU head football coach Brian Kelly held his first news conference on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

“It’s a honor and privilege to be here,” said Kelly.

He is coming to Baton Rouge as the most accomplished hire in program history. He is the winningest active coach in all of NCAA football with 263 wins.

LSU athletic director Scott Woodward said Kelly checks every box for him and that LSU fans love a winner. He added fans will love Kelly because success has followed him everywhere he goes.

One of the reasons why Kelly chose to leave South Bend is alignment.

“Alignment relative to this university, the goals, what is in store for LSU athletics, that is what the draw is for me,” explained Kelly.

Kelly said he wants to be in south Louisiana with the best and to compete with the best in the Southeastern Conference.

“I want to be under the bright lights, on the Broadway stage. That’s part of the draw,” noted Kelly.

The process of hiring Kelly was a quick one. He said it was a 45-minute conversation with Woodward.

“I had an understanding of where LSU was from a commitment standpoint and how this was going to look. I’d say that was pretty quick,” added Kelly.

He spoke on the importance of players having self-discipline and holding themselves and one another accountable and trusting each other. He also stated that the coach had better have relationships with his players and have the ability to reach his players.

“Be demanding but never demeaning,” said Kelly.

