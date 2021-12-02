‘Before the Bullet’ aims to stop crime involving teens through early intervention

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s a scene that has become all too familiar, violent crimes involving teenagers.

“It’s tragic,” said Gulfport Police Chief Chris Ryle. “It’s so sad when I get that phone call in the middle of the night that a 15-year-old and a 19-year-old have been shot. And it’s tragic for them.”

And 16-year-old Elijah Eckford of Gulfport could have been one of them.

“I almost went to jail for 10 years,” he said. “I would have gotten out when I was 26 for a gun charge. Possession of a stolen weapon and grand larceny.”

Instead of jail, a new intervention program through the Gulfport Police Department has put him on a better path. The program is called “Before the Bullet” in which the Gulfport Police act as a conduit between at-risk youth and mentorship programs like Climb CDC.

It has been in development for several months. So far, three students have been introduced to the program.

“Without partners like the Gulfport Police Department, We may not be able to help save lives, as we are doing in this case,” said John Whitfield, CEO of Climb CDC.

Fortunately, Elijah has a bigger-than-most network of support, something police say is essential to success.

“This program, officer (Sgt. Jason Ducre), and my family members: my mama, my granny, pawpaw, uncle, cousins,” he said.

And, in just a short time, his mother, Jenesis Lewis, has seen a world of change.

“I see a completely different child three months ago,” she said. “He was heavily into gang activity, he was very rebellious, very disrespectful. But his demeanor has changed, his attitude has changed. He’s actually on the right track to go ahead and get his high school diploma, and he’s also thinking about going into the military.”

The support system is important, but Elijah knows the tough decisions are ultimately up to him.

“Just do right by yourself and your parents,” he said. “Because, the road I was headed down like my mama said, I was either going to be either dead or in jail,” said Elijah.

