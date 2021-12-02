WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Beef is getting more expensive, but farmers are squeezed out of profits

By Rob Masson
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Beef prices are up about 20% on average compared to last year, but North Shore cattle farmers say they are seeing very little increase in revenue.

Cattlemen say they are being squeezed in several directions with no end in sight.

“We’re the low man on the totem pole,” cattleman Nickie Smith says.

The cost of beef is up 20-40% in some cases, but Smith says it’s still tough to make ends meet.

Smith raises 700 Brangus breed cattle on 1,200 acres and says fertilizer costs are “astronomical.” Gas prices are up around 50% as well.

“I bought some ammonia last year for $240 a ton and it’s $1,000 a ton now. That’s a big difference,” Smith said.

“It’s all increased dramatically,” rancher Willie Core says. “All things that go into forage products.”

Core raises cattle and owns a feed store in Folsom. He says he sees the problem up close and from both ends.

Processors are only paying so much for beef products, meaning the bottom line isn’t moving in the right direction for cattle ranchers.

Smith says in spite of cost increases, he’s still selling his steer for around $1.53 per pound, just like last year.

Not only are cattlemen being squeezed by increase feed and fuel prices, but available cattle grazing land is also being taken away.

Solar farm companies are buying up prime acreage, giving Smith less land for his cattle to graze.

“It decreases my income, decreases the meat at the market,” Smith says.

“I don’t see any reason to believe things are going to ease up any time soon,” Core said.

Eventually, ranchers say consumers will need to look to alternatives as the price of beef continues to rise.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A house fire early Thursday morning in Gulfport has left one man with serious injuries.
One person injured after early-morning house fire in Gulfport
Thieves steal 18 rifles, including AR-15s, after tearing a hole in the back of a Mississippi...
Thieves steal 18 rifles, including AR-15s, after tearing hole in back of Mississippi pawnshop
Scam Alert
Officials warn of recent scam circulating in Harrison County
Employees of Sapphire Companies work on the project to renovate the old Josette's building...
Josette’s transformation among good things happening in downtown Biloxi
SNAP benefits to return to near pre-pandemic levels in January

Latest News

After several weeks of negotiation, nearly 7,000 union workers were divided on a contract...
Ingalls union members divided over contract extension
Around 7,000 employees at Ingalls are expected to vote on a contract extension between Ingalls...
Ingalls workers head to polls to vote over union contract extension
Employees of Sapphire Companies work on the project to renovate the old Josette's building...
Josette’s transformation among good things happening in downtown Biloxi
The casino, Camellia Bay Resort, is estimated to cost around $325 million. It is the only item...
Proposed Slidell casino sparks conversation, concerns in South Mississippi