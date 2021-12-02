WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

569 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths reported Thursday in Mississippi

In the six lower counties of the state, there were 56 new cases and no new deaths reported Thursday.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 569 new cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths in the state Thursday. The number of new cases is the total reported from 3pm Tuesday to 3pm Wednesday.

In the six lower counties of the state, there were 56 new cases and no new deaths. The new cases were reported in Harrison County (32), Pearl River County (7), Jackson County (10), Hancock County (4), George County (2), and Stone County (1).

County# of Confirmed Cases# of Deaths# of LTC Cases# of LTC Deaths
George510680739
Hancock78471327215
Harrison34,98155753578
Jackson24,89639128541
Pearl River973924421042
Stone3659668814

A total of three deaths were reported in Mississippi on Thursday, both of which occurred between Nov. 25-30. None of them were in the six coastal counties.

As of Dec. 1 at 3pm, there have been a total of 515,208 cases and 10,290 deaths reported in Mississippi.

*The charts and information below have not yet been updated on the MSDH website.*

.
.(MSDH)

As of Nov. 30, there were 186 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 53 were in the ICU and 28 were on a ventilator. The majority of those hospitalized are not vaccinated, according to MSDH.

.
.(MSDH)

Cases among adults ages 25-39 are highest, warns MSDH. However, the majority of people who have died from COVID-19 are over the age of 65.

.
.(MSDH)
.
.(MSDH)

COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots are available for Mississippians at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, and from local pharmacies and healthcare providers. In all, the Mississippi Department of Health reports that 47% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated as of Nov. 24. To see the most recent vaccination report from MSDH, click here.

Click here for more information on vaccinations, including where appointments can be made.

.
.(MSDH)
.
.(MSDH)

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

  • Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
  • Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5000
  • MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

WATCH IN FULL BELOW: “FEAR, FACTS” FUTURE: A WLOX TOWN HALL”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Gulfport are investigating after a shooting left a 19-year-old and a 15-year-old...
Drive-by shooting in Gulfport leaves two teens injured
Scam Alert
Officials warn of recent scam circulating in Harrison County
The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021. The fate of the court’s...
Supreme Court justices signal they’ll OK new abortion limits, may toss Roe
The casino, Camellia Bay Resort, is estimated to cost around $325 million. It is the only item...
Proposed Slidell casino sparks conversation, concerns in South Mississippi
A house fire early Thursday morning in Gulfport has left one man with serious injuries.
One person injured after early-morning house fire in Gulfport

Latest News

The president is unveiling a winter plan to combat the coronavirus and its new omicron variant...
Biden vows to fight omicron with 'science, speed' in booster push
The antiviral pill is said to lower the risk of severe disease in a person infected with...
Health Minute: Merck's COVID-19 pill gets initial green light
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 468 new cases of COVID-19 and two new...
468 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths reported Wednesday in Mississippi
Allen Siders, an anti-abortion activist, preaches outside of the Jackson Women's Health...
Abortion debate epicenter: Mississippi clinic stays open