2nd US case of COVID omicron variant found in Minnesota

(Gray News) - A second confirmed case of the omicron variant of COVID-19 in the U.S. has been discovered in Minnesota, state health officials said Thursday.

A news release from the Minnesota Department of Health stated an adult male resident of Hennepin County developed mild symptoms Nov. 22 and sought COVID-19 testing on Nov. 24. He had been vaccinated, and his symptoms have resolved, they said.

