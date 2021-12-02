WLOX Careers
2nd US case of COVID omicron variant found in Minnesota

A second confirmed case of the omicron variant of COVID-19 in the U.S. has been discovered in...
A second confirmed case of the omicron variant of COVID-19 in the U.S. has been discovered in Minnesota, state health officials said Thursday.(CDC, CNN, file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) - A second confirmed case of the omicron variant of COVID-19 in the U.S. has been discovered in Minnesota, state health officials said Thursday.

A news release from the Minnesota Department of Health stated an adult male resident of Hennepin County developed mild symptoms Nov. 22 and sought COVID-19 testing on Nov. 24. He had been vaccinated, and his symptoms have resolved, they said.

