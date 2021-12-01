Crisp and chilly morning. Pleasant afternoon.

It’s a crisp and chilly morning with temperatures in the 40s. Gradually warmer days are ahead. This afternoon will be near 70. Tomorrow and Friday in the low to mid 70s. Dry weather continues to be the rule all week. However, there will be a chance for rain at some point between Saturday and next Monday as a frontal system approaches the area from the northwest.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.