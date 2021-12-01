WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Crisp and chilly morning. Pleasant afternoon.

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO(WLOX)
By Wesley Williams
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:37 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s a crisp and chilly morning with temperatures in the 40s. Gradually warmer days are ahead. This afternoon will be near 70. Tomorrow and Friday in the low to mid 70s. Dry weather continues to be the rule all week. However, there will be a chance for rain at some point between Saturday and next Monday as a frontal system approaches the area from the northwest.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aceon Ja’shun Hopkins, 20, turned himself into a family friend in Neshoba County early Tuesday...
Murder suspect who escaped from Pascagoula hospital in custody
Jermaine Rashaod Mayers, 17, is accused of killing someone in Wiggins last month and shooting...
Murder suspect wanted in Wiggins, Gulfport now in custody
Bailey Mae Anderson is the first contestant from Jackson County to win the Miss Mississippi USA...
Coast native competes in national Miss USA pageant
Former police sergeant pleads guilty to producing child pornography
Young mother bilked of thousands in social media rental scam
Young mother bilked of thousands in social media rental scam

Latest News

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Chilly tonight, gradual temperature rise
Chilly tonight
Carrie's 4 PM First Alert Forecast
Carrie's 10 PM First Alert Forecast
Fantastic weather today!
Taylor's Tuesday Midday First Alert Forecast